November 5, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 35 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 35 points (0.6%) to 6097.

– Ansell (+0.7%); AGM today.
– Bank of Queensland (-0.3%); AGM today.
– Goodman (+2.2%); reaffirms previous guidance.
– Macquarie (-0.5%); report tomorrow
– National Aust Bank (+1%); reported a 46.7% drop in FY earnings to $2.6bn, vs $4.8bn yoy. Div 30c which means total div for the year is 60c. That’s a FF yield of 3.2%……is my maths right? That seems ok.
– Treasury Wines (-8%); is putting a possible spin-off of its Penfolds luxury wine brand on hold, saying the company will focus instead on other priorities such as managing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

