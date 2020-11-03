Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 71 Points

ASX200 up 71 points (+1.2%) to 6020

– Beach (+7.4%) / Senex (+7%); Beach has bought Senex’s Cooper Basin portfolio of assets for $87.5m.

– Brambles (+6%); raised the lower end of its FY21 revenue and earnings guidance ranges after unexpectedly strong demand helped the pallet supplier to lift 1Q sales revenue by about 6%.

– CSR (+2.5%); seeing broker upgrades after delivering a better than expected 1H result yesterday.

– Sandfire (-8.5%); on continued speculation that China may stop Copper imports….repeat, speculation.