Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 7 Points

ASX200 down 7 points (0.1%) to 6043

…news services saying the French Govt is envisaging a country-wide month-long lockdown from Thursday to combat the ‘rona…..

– ANZ (-1.8%); announced after the bell yesterday that it will take a $528m hit to cash profit when it reports on Thursday. Westpac outlined its new provision on Monday while NAB aired its profit hit last week.

– Afterpay (+5.5%); said its 1Q sales more than doubled yoy as it added 1.3m new customers since the beginning of July. Now has 11.2m active customers, up from 5.7m a year ago.

– Blackmores (+9%); several broker upgrades this morning.

– Clinuvel (+1%); to trial innovative drug for stroke patients.

– Coles (+2.1%); 1Q sales rose 10% with online sales up 57% and liquor sales up 80%.

– Galaxy (+0.2%); said it is on track to achieve FY output target.

– Hub24 (TH); in Trading Halt after announcing a $60m capital raise to fund an acquisition.

– National Storage (-1.3%); AGM today. Said maintains its previous guidance.

– Pilbara (TH); in Trading Halt pending an announcement regarding a potential purchase.

– Sandfire (-1.6%); lowered its cost guidance following a strong start to FY21.

– Steadfast (+6.5%); AGM today. Upgrades profit guidance after “excellent” 1Q performance.

– St Barbara (+1.3%); AGM today. No comments as yet….

– Super Retail (+0.8%); AGM today. No comments as yet….

– Vocus (+0.3%); AGM today. On track to meet FY21 guidance.