Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 83 Points

ASX200 down 83 points (-1.4%) to 6085.

Australian consumer confidence gained 1.6% last week and is now at a six-month high and just below neutral, says ANZ-Roy Morgan.

– Bega Cheese (-1.5%); AGM today.

– Bendigo Bank (+0.7%); said lending grew in its 1Q and that the number and balances of Covid-19 support packages for its customers had significantly reduced. The economic and health outlook remains uncertain.

– Blackmores (+7%) / McPhersons (TH); MCP has bought Global Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Blackmores for $27m.

– Boral (+4%); has agreed to sell its 50% stake in building products manufacturer USG Boral to joint-venture partner Gebr Knauf KG for US$1.02bn (pre tax profit $540m), and will consider divesting its North American businesses.

– Bravura (-1.2%); announced that Aware Super has signed a long-term contract for the implementation of an ecosystem of Bravura products, underpinned by Sonata Alta. Bravura also provides an update on the FY21 outlook.

– Northern Star (-0.9%); said its 1Q gold sales were close to the top end of guidance as it advances plans to combine with Australian peer Saracen.

– Shopping Centres Aust (-1.8%); said 1Q sales +9% yoy and see’s good momentum assuming no more C19 lockdowns. Looking at several possible acquisitions.

In case you missed what’s happening in Europe overnight;

– The Spanish government announced a state of emergency, introducing a nationwide curfew between 11pm and 6am.

– In Italy, the government said all bars and restaurants would need to close at 6pm.

– The Czech Republic – the EU’s worst hot spot – signalled more curbs may be near, Belgium considered a lockdown and Denmark recorded more than 1,000 new cases.

– The US reported 60,789 new cases on Sunday. President Trump tweeted that reports of a worsening pandemic in the US is a “FAKE NEWS MEDIA CONSPIRACY”.

….and news just out, Oxford-AstraZeneca says its vaccine will be available in the UK for frontline health workers before Christmas.