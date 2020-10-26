Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 31 Points

ASX200 up 31 points (0.5%) to 6198.
– Bank of Queensland (-1.2%); to raise $200m through capital notes offer.
– Boral (-0.2%); press speculation that private equity firm Clayton, Dublier & Rice has emerged as a potential buyer of Boral’s US assets.
– Coca Cola (+15%); has received a $9.3bn takeover offer (@ $12.75 a share) from Coca Cola European Partners. Trading @ $12.30. The co has backed the offer.
– CSR (+5%); upgraded by several brokers this morning.
– Karoon (+1.7%); has appointed Dr Julian Fowles as CEO.
– Link (+1.4%); has received a revised proposal @ $3.80 from Pacific Partners/Carlyle Group.
– Westpac (-0.8%); said $1.22bn of exceptional items, including a writedown of its life insurance services business, would drag down its 2H cash earnings.
– Zip (+0.6%); has acquired Australian retail search engine Urge for $5.5m.