Markets

October 20, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 2 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 2 points to 6231.

– Afterpay (+5.7%)/ Westpac (-0.4%); will offer bank accounts to its 3.3m buy-now-pay-later customers in Australia as part of a partnership with Westpac.
– BHP (-0.6%); 1Q production report. Lots of numbers but in short, production was up slightly and it largely kept its production and unit-cost guidance unchanged for FY21.
– CSL (-0.1%); holding its annual R&D briefing, said Aegis-II Phase 3 study of Csl112 has resumed.
– Cochlear (+2.2%); AGM today, said 1Q revenue and unit volumes declined, though there were signs of recovery in developed markets.
– IDP Education (-5%); said its network is currently operating at about 70% of its capacity, up from 55% in August.
– Perpetual (-1%); 1Q update. FUM $29bn, up 2%.
– Origin (-0.1%); reaffirmed FY21 guidance.
Stockland (+0.2%); reported its highest Q residential sales (1,799) in 3 years – reflecting low interest rates, pent up demand, government stimulus…….
– Sydney Airport (+0.3%); Sept total passengers -96.4% yoy. We know why…….
– Tabcorp (-1%); AGM. 1Q revenue down 5.7%.

