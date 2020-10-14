Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 1 Point

ASX200 up 1 point to 6197

– Afterpay (+3%); upgraded by several brokers this morning.

– Auckland Airport (-0.9%); Sept passengers down 77% yoy. But Sept Domestic passengers UP 63% vs August.

– Aurizon (-2.3%); AGM today. Co commits to net-zero operational emissions by 2050.

– Bank of Qld (+3%); FY profit falls 61% yoy, reduces its dividend. Profit hit by a $175m impairment charge so including that it was in line with expectations.

– BHP (+0.2%); my diary says the AGM is today but I haven’t seen any comments as yet. Maybe my diary is wrong……

– Boral (-0.4%); names Tino La Spina as CFO.

– Challenger (+2.2%); 1Q FUM inflows of $3.58bn. AUM now $88.8bn.

– Cleanaway (-0.4%); expects FY21 earnings to be moderately higher than FY20.

– CSL (+1.%); AGM today. Raised the low end of its previous guidance.

– Domino’s Pizza (+1.8%); CEO said deliveries have spiked during lockdown. (You’re welcome….)

– Iluka (+0.1%); 3Q revenue -17% yoy.

– James Hardie (+3.5%); boosted its FY profit forecast to $380m to $420m, from $330m-$390m previously.

– Newcrest (-1.2%); has begun trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

– Orocobre (-1.2%): said 1Q has been impacted by scheduled shit down and weak pricing.

– Pendal (-1.6%); 4Q net inflows $1.2bn. FUM now $92.4bn, +3.4% qoq.

– Sonic Healthcare (+2.2%); 1Q revenue +29% yoy.