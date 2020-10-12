Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 9 Points

ASX200 up 9 points to 6111.

– Bapcor (+3.5%); 1Q revenue +27% yoy. Expecting a strong 1H.

– Bravura (+8%); has acquired Delta Financial Systems for $41m.

– Crown (-2.5%); received a Show Cause Notice from the Victorian Commission for Crown Melbourne’s compliance with its Internal Control Statement for junket operations.

– Evolution (+4%); said Sept Q results tracking ahead of guidance.

– Fortescue (+1%); has extended its buy back.

– Link (+26%); has received a takeover offer from Carlyle Group at $5.20, a 30% premium to last price. Trading today @ $5.04.

– Orica (-5%); has delayed its FY result release by two weeks.