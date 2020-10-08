DOW – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight

The budget 20/21 has earmarked $7.5bn to fund new road and rail links and upgrade key highways. Morgan Stanley believes this bodes well for Downer EDI given its Australia’s largest road player with government stimulus forming about 35% of the company’s revenue.

The broker also points out water infrastructure received a $2bn boost over 10 years which is considered good for Downer’s utilities business. Also, Downer has transport future work in hand worth $3.5bn in FY21 and $3.2bn in FY22.

Looking at the proposed infrastructure spending by the government, the broker increases its net profit estimates for FY21-23.

Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight from Equal-weight with the target price rising to $5.60 from $4.60. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $5.60.Current Price is $4.91. Difference: $0.69 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DOW meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).