BBN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Baby Bunting Group’s first-quarter comp sales grew 17%, materially above Morgan Stanley’s 6%. The group reiterated its plans to open 4-6 new stores in FY21.

Baby Bunting’s online performance has been exceptional, states the broker, with the first quarter group online sales growing by 126%. Gross margin grew to 37.5% which was above the broker’s forecast of 36.5%.

On the flip side, costs were on the higher side too from covid-19 and channel switching. No FY21 guidance was provided but the broker expects upside if restrictions in Victoria ease.

Morgan Stanley retains its Overweight rating with a target price of $5.05. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Retailing.

Target price is $5.05.Current Price is $4.80. Difference: $0.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BBN meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).