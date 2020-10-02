Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Down 58 Points

ASX200 down 58 points (1%) to 5814.

– Breville (+0.3%); completes the acquisition of Seattle-based Baratza for US$60m.

– Collins Foods (-0.4%); to close the last remaining nine Sizzler’s. Opened in Australia in 1985………

– Imugene (+4%); has received a Notice of Grant from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) which protects its cancer growth factor immunotherapy platform.

– Mesoblast (-33%); said the US FDA recommends additional study of remestemcel-L to provide further evidence of its effectiveness. Mesoblast will urgently request a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss.

– Oil Search (-3.7%); Texas Tea sold off heavily overnight….

– Qube (+2.3%); provided an update on its Moorebank Logistics Park.

– Woolworths (-1.1%); is adding to its list of locations where cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment. Metro stores on Bourke St and Elizabeth St in Melbourne, and North Sydney, Manly and York St in Sydney are already cash-free. On October 12, Metro stores in Yarraville and Caulfield North in Melbourne and Roseberry in Sydney will be added to that list.