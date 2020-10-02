Markets

October 2, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Down 58 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 58 points (1%) to 5814.

– Breville (+0.3%); completes the acquisition of Seattle-based Baratza for US$60m.

– Collins Foods (-0.4%); to close the last remaining nine Sizzler’s. Opened in Australia in 1985………

– Imugene (+4%); has received a Notice of Grant from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) which protects its cancer growth factor immunotherapy platform.

– Mesoblast (-33%); said the US FDA recommends additional study of remestemcel-L to provide further evidence of its effectiveness. Mesoblast will urgently request a Type A meeting with the FDA to discuss.

– Oil Search (-3.7%); Texas Tea sold off heavily overnight….

– Qube (+2.3%); provided an update on its Moorebank Logistics Park.

– Woolworths (-1.1%); is adding to its list of locations where cash will no longer be accepted as a form of payment. Metro stores on Bourke St and Elizabeth St in Melbourne, and North Sydney, Manly and York St in Sydney are already cash-free. On October 12, Metro stores in Yarraville and Caulfield North in Melbourne and Roseberry in Sydney will be added to that list.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

