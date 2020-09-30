Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Down 76 Points

ASX200 down 76 points (1.3%) to 5875

– ASX (-1.6%); said outlook for IPO’s remains mixed but co is well placed for the long term.

– Challenger (-1.8%); CFO Andrew Tobin to leave in March 2021.

– Commonwealth Bank (-1.4%); has received a further $450m from AIA Group for the purchase of CommInsure.

– Corporate Travel (+14%); completes its Institutional Entitlement offer and upgraded by several brokers.

– Macquarie (-1%); says Michael Hawker will retire from all Boards effective COB today.

– OceanaGold (TH); in Trading Halt pending a capital raising.

– Regional Express (TH); trading halt pending announcement of aircraft leasing arrangements.

– RIO (-1%); broken below recent $95 support level.

– Santos (TH); has been given the green light to proceed with its controversial Narrabri gas project in Australia following a decade-long struggle with environmentalists and regulators.

– Santos (TH); trading halt. No reason given as yet…..

– Wesfarmers (-1.4%); has said the sausage sizzle will return to Bunnings on October 10.