Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 88 Points

ASX200 up 88 points (1.5%) to 5872.

Market strong after an announcement came out of the US an hour or so ago that the Democrats reached an agreement with the White House on a spending bill that will avert a shutdown. The House will vote on it tonight.

– Aristocrat (+4.5%); seeing broker upgrades post its announcement of a partnership with Boyd Gaming in the US. It will gain access to online betting, more slot machines and the growing IGaming sector.

– Kathmandu (-3%); FY profit $8.9m, down 85%, vs profit $57m yoy. No Div. Blamed C-19. Sales so far this FY have been “mixed”.

– Nufarm (+6.5%); FY loss $456m vs $38m profit yoy. No div. Declared $234m in one-off items. Market focussing on comments that so far the 2H was seeing strong momentum.

– Qantas (+2.8%); several broker reports out saying QAN will rebound quicker than expected “when travel restrictions start to ease”.

– Service Stream (+12%); I don’t know why…..

– Westpac (+1.6%); has appointed former IAG CEO and ex-Wallaby Michael Hawker to the Board.

– Westpac (+1.6%); said it sees the Reserve Bank cutting rates at October 6 meeting.