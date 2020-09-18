Markets

September 18, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 2 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 2 points to 5885.

– AMP (-1.4%); ex div 10c. Trading down 2c.

– Coles (-0.2%); trending on social media after posting an ad for a special on Ritz crackers. “Normally $2, today 75c or 2 for $2”.

– Fonterra (+1.3%); FY profit $382m, +45% yoy but cautioned that the outlook remains highly uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

– Graincorp (+2.2%); have you seen the chart !!!

– Lend Lease (+0.3%); will sack 15% of its UK staff.

– Sydney Airport (-0.9%); Aug total passengers down 66% yoy.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

AM Report: US Sharemarkets Fell On Thursday

ASX Goes Against The Trend

Unemployment Rate In Surprise Drop As August Logs 110,000 New Jobs

Evening Report: Aussie Shares Slump 1.2%

Lunch Report: Messy Week Continues For Shares

The Short Report