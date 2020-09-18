Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 2 Points

ASX200 up 2 points to 5885.

– AMP (-1.4%); ex div 10c. Trading down 2c.

– Coles (-0.2%); trending on social media after posting an ad for a special on Ritz crackers. “Normally $2, today 75c or 2 for $2”.

– Fonterra (+1.3%); FY profit $382m, +45% yoy but cautioned that the outlook remains highly uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

– Graincorp (+2.2%); have you seen the chart !!!

– Lend Lease (+0.3%); will sack 15% of its UK staff.

– Sydney Airport (-0.9%); Aug total passengers down 66% yoy.