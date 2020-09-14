Broker News

September 14, 2020

IGO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

IGO has commenced a strategic review of the options surrounding its 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine, following several unsolicited approaches for the asset. The review will take 3-6 months.

Morgan Stanley considers a sale unlikely at this juncture, given the company owns only one other mine and has limited project options. This is at least until further underground potential at Tropicana is proven.

Rather, the broker considers this a move to promote appreciation of the asset and its underground potential. Equal-weight. Target price is $4.80. Industry view: Attractive.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $4.80.Current Price is $4.49. Difference: $0.31 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IGO meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral

RIO – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CLW – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

WPL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BKW – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

WPL – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add from Hold