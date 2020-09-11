Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 63 Points

ASX200 down 63 points (-1.1%) to 5845.

– BHP (-1.5%); will spend up to $US1bn over the next five years to achieve its new emissions reduction targets and indicated the investment required would rank above dividends on its list of spending priorities.

– Brickworks (-0.9%); is worried that forecast gas shortages in Victoria in as early as winter 2023 could force the shutdown of its plant in north Melbourne.

– IGO (+2.7%); is considering the sale of part or all of its 30% stake in the Tropicana gold mine in Australia.

– Nearmap (-10%); back trading after completing $90m capital raising @ $2.69. Trading @ $2.60.

– Perenti (-6.5%); said it’s decided not to proceed with its previously announced medium term notes in the Australian bond market.

Rio (-0.1%); CEO Jean-Sebastian Jacques will exit the company. No timeline or successor announced as yet. He has been under intense scrutiny since the co blew up sacred Aboriginal property.

– Retail Food Group (+3%); has sold Dairy Country to Fonterra for $19.23m.

– Woolworths (-0.9%): Victorian stores may face stock shortages if supply chain restrictions aren’t eased.

– Woodside (-0.8%): is in talks with Chevron to extend beyond North West Shelf deal.