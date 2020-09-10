Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 49 Points

ASX200 up 49 points (0.8%) to 5928.

– AMP (+2%); has established a Board to support workplace culture……..

– Charter Hall (+0.2%); has extended its partnership with bp.

– CSL (+0.4%); ex-div 148.1c. Trading up 99c.

– Iluka (+2.6%); announced details of demerger of its Deterra Royalties.

– Myer (-12.7%); FY loss $172.4m vs $24.5m profit yoy. No div. Said sales slid double figures during FY20 due to C-19. The impairment charge $96m. No guidance.

– National Aust Bank (-0.2%); has launched a no-interest credit card in an effort to stem the interest free payments of Buy Now Pay Later. There will be a minimum spend each month and will include a monthly fee.

– Nearmap (TH); announces $90m Capital Raising.

– Resolute (-10%); withdraws FY guidance on Syama strike notice.

– Rio (+1.7%); press articles putting heat on CEO Jean-Sebastien, calling for his head, as the issue of blowing up Aboriginal caves is not going away.

-Sigma (+0.8%); 1H profit $10.6m vs $11.2m yoy as they took a revenue hit from disruption to a major supply contract. No div or guidance.

– Suncorp (+1.2%); is closing 20 branches, mostly in Qld and NSW, as it shifts to a more digital platform.