September 9, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Down 125 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 125 points (2.1%) to 5882.

– A2Milk (-1.2%); giving an investor update in NZ as I write. Looks like they are keeping guidance unchanged but seeing higher capex. More to come……….

– CSL (-2%); AstraZeneca said one person in their phase 3 trials for the C19 vaccine in the UK has had a serious adverse reaction so the trial is on hold. CSL are not developing the vaccine, just producing/distributing it on contract if its approved (am I correct?). Don’t forget CSL go ex div 148.1c tomorrow. ……….and it was raised to a Buy this morning by a broker that starts with C and ends in iti….

– Genworth (-2.5%); announced some Management and Board changes.

– Gold Road (-0.8%); 1H profit $23.4m vs loss $16.9m yoy.

– IGO (-2.1%); Chairman Peter Bilbe will retire in Nov 2021.

– QBE (-3.6%); former CEO Pat Regan won’t receive a bonus for FY20 and will forfeit all his unvested performance rights after departing the company following an investigation into his conduct.

