Broker News

September 7, 2020

SCG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley notes media speculation Scentre Group may launch a $1.8bn equity raising, even though the CEO at the results rejected any plans to raise equity in order to alleviate tight gearing.

At present gearing is 38.4% and on 2021 calculations, debt/operating earnings is at 8.2x, tighter than peers the broker covers.

An equity raising of that magnitude at the current share price will potentially dilute free funds from operations in FY21 to 17c per security from the current forecast of 20.6c.

Overweight rating. Target is $2.70. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $2.70.Current Price is $2.18. Difference: $0.52 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SCG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RMS – Morgans rates the stock as Add

PRU – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

SKC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SHL – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell

ALQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

DMP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight