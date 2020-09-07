SCG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley notes media speculation Scentre Group may launch a $1.8bn equity raising, even though the CEO at the results rejected any plans to raise equity in order to alleviate tight gearing.

At present gearing is 38.4% and on 2021 calculations, debt/operating earnings is at 8.2x, tighter than peers the broker covers.

An equity raising of that magnitude at the current share price will potentially dilute free funds from operations in FY21 to 17c per security from the current forecast of 20.6c.

Overweight rating. Target is $2.70. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $2.70.Current Price is $2.18. Difference: $0.52 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SCG meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).