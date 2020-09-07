Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 12 Points

ASX200 up 12 points (0.2%) to 5937.

– Afterpay (-3.5%); still seeing selling as competition grows. Last week it was Pay Pal, today see’s another new Buy Now Pay Later listing – Laybuy Group (LBY) list at noon.

– ASX (-2.1%); ex div 122.5c. Trading down 186c.

– CSL (+0.7%); has signed deals to supply a C19 vaccine, developed at Qld Uni and Oxford Uni, from mid-2021 if clinical trials are successful.

– Magellan (-0.9%); Aug net inflows $566m. August FUM $100.87bn, +2.4% mom.

– Mirvac (-1.2%); CFO Shane Gannon and Retail Head Susan Macdonald to leave.

– Pharmaxis (-15%); Boehringer Ingelheim announced the discontinuation of the development of anti-inflammatory AOC3 inhibitor BI 1467335 for the treatment of patients with moderate-severe non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

– Sonic Healthcare (-3.3%); ex div 51c. Trading down 110c

– Westpac (+2%); its Live Online and Mobile Banking facilities were down this morning.