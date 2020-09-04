Trade Surplus Narrows As Commodities Complex Cools

Australia’s trade surplus for July almost halved from June’s highs, falling 43% to $4.6 billion as the value of imports rose and exports fell sharply, led by iron ore, coal, and LNG.

And the immediate outlook is for continuing weakness and uncertainty as demand and prices of LNG and coal continues to bounce around.

Only exports of non-monetary gold stood out with another solid 53% rise. Motor vehicle imports jumped 90% in July.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released yesterday exports of goods and services fell 4% month-on-month to $34.5 billion.

But imports rose by 7% for the month to $29.8 billion as demand for consumer and capital goods rose.

Exports of non-rural goods fell $1.527 billion (ores, copper, coal LNG) (down 6%), rural goods fell $539 million (15%, the biggest dollar value biggest fall since the drought of 1983) while shipments of non-monetary gold rose $1.252 billion (up 53%). Services credits fell $772 million (12%).

The main components of the fall were other mineral fuels, down $627 million (18%), metal ores and minerals, down $463 million (4%), coal, coke, and briquettes, down $316 million (10%) and metals (excl. non-monetary gold), down $182 million (20%).

The border closures hit hard with the tourism-related services credits down $741 million (20%) to $2.899 billion.

In seasonally adjusted terms, total services credits contributed 16% of total goods and services exported.

On the import side the big rise was in the value Imports of capital goods rose $999 million (18%), consumption goods rose $608 million (7%) and non-monetary gold rose $300 million (37%)

Imports of what the ABS describes as ‘non-industrial transport equipment’ (motor vehicles),rose 90% or $625 million in July.