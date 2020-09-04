ALQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

Morgan Stanley notes while ALS has lagged its global peers over the last 1-2 years, there is upside potential for if the expansion of its Life Sciences business continues.

The company’s cyclical exposure to mining also looks robust, prompting the broker to increase its margin estimates for commodities to 27% in FY21. Both these factors offer the potential for a multiple re-rate, assesses the broker.

Overweight rating. Target is increased to $10 from $8.80. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $10.00. Current Price is $8.92. Difference: $1.08 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALQ meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).