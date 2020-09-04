Broker News

September 4, 2020

ALQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgan Stanley notes while ALS has lagged its global peers over the last 1-2 years, there is upside potential for if the expansion of its Life Sciences business continues.

The company’s cyclical exposure to mining also looks robust, prompting the broker to increase its margin estimates for commodities to 27% in FY21. Both these factors offer the potential for a multiple re-rate, assesses the broker.

Overweight rating. Target is increased to $10 from $8.80. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Commercial & Professional Services.

Target price is $10.00. Current Price is $8.92. Difference: $1.08 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALQ meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SKC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SHL – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Neutral from Sell

DMP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

CCL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

PAL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

EVT – Citi rates the stock as Neutral