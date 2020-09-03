Markets

September 3, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 31 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 31 points (0.5%) to 6094

– AMP (+1.2%); press speculation that KKR is looking at AMP’s wealth platform.

– AMP (+1.2%); press speculation that Macquarie had a look but has backed away from AMP’s wealth platform.

– BHP (-2.6%); ex div 76.57c. Trading down 102c. Cash goes into your account on Sept 22.

– Dexus (+3.4%); press speculation that Blackstone is apparently possibly interested in Dexus.

– Perpetual (-0.6%); ex div 50c. Trading down 20c.

– Platinum (-2%); ex div 11c. Trading down 7.5c.

– SkyCity (+8%); FY profit $66.3m, down 59% yoy but well ahead of market estimates. Expects NZ’s border will remain closed throughout its current financial year, which will keep earnings below pre-pandemic levels.

– StarPharma (+4.3%); has won $1m backing from an Aust Govt medical research fund to expedite development and commercialization of its patented nasal spray for use in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

– Wisr (+2.5%); announced the launch of its second major competitive product into market, secured vehicle finance, following a successful pilot program in FY20.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

