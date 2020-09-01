Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 111 Points

ASX200 down 111 points (1.8%) to 5949.

– Afterpay (-6%) / Splitit (-3%); PayPal has entered the Buy Now Pay Later business targeting the likes of APT SPT etc. APT charges the retailers approx. 5% of each transaction and nothing to the consumer. PayPal also charges the retailer nothing but has higher late payment fees for consumers. (I think I have that right but please look into it yourself before doing anything).

– ANZ (-2.3%); completes sale of UDC Finance to Shinsei Bank.

– Brambles (-2.5%); plans to extend its buyback. Needs to be approved at the AGM.

– Esports Mogul (+7%); they have announced today a partnership with the largest Thai soccer club, Burriam United, to share fans on their platform.

– QBE (-4.8%); CEO Pat Regan has departed suddenly after an independent investigation into a complaint by a female employee found he had breached the company’s code of ethics and conduct.

– Starpharma (+19%); announced it has applied its novel DEP® drug delivery technology to create a long-acting, water soluble version of remdesivir, which is currently being developed by Gilead to treat C-19.

– Woolworths (-3%); ex-div 48c. Trading down 118c.

– Worley (-3.5%); ex div 25c. Trading down 34c.