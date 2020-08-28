Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 Down 48 Points

ASX200 down 48 points (0.8%) to 6078.

– Appen (-7%); couple of broker downgrades.

– Boral (-2%); FY loss $1.14bn vs profit $251m yoy. The loss was expected after Boral flagged a $1.35bn impairment charge last week. No div. FY21 has started with lower revenues.

– Costa (+9%); 1H profit $45.8m +12% yoy. Div 4c vs 3.5c yoy. Seeing positive momentum with strong demand and recovering crops.

– Flight Centre (+5%); couple of broker upgrades.

– Harvey Norman (+1.8%); FY profit $480.5m +19% yoy and higher than market estimate $442m. Saw sales uptick seen in last Q accelerate in July/August. Will open 12 new stores overseas.

– Orocobre (TH); announced a $126m capital raising.

– Pointsbet (+53%); signed a pact to become the official sports betting partner of NBC in the US. NBC will get 4.9% stake in Pointsbet.

– Resolute (-2%); 1H profitUS$43.2m +36% yoy. Maintains guidance.