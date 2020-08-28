Broker News

August 28, 2020

APT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

FY20 results were pre-announced. Morgan Stanley notes Afterpay continues to innovate which supports margins and growth. The company is exploring opportunities in select Asian markets.

The company has also flagged higher repeat usage in the US compared with its competitors. Morgan Stanley retains its Overweight rating. Target is $106. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $106.00.Current Price is $91.26. Difference: $14.74 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If APT meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

