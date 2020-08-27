Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 25 Points

ASX200 up 25 points (0.4%) to 6141.

– Afterpay (-4%); FY loss $19.8m, down 54% yoy but income $519m +97% yoy. Sales $11.1bn vs $5.2bn yoy. Active customers 9.9m vs 4.6m yoy. Adding 20,500 new customers a day.

– ANZ (-0.8%); said Paul O’Sullivan will take over David Gonski as Chairman on October 28.

Appen (-14%); 1H profit $22.3m, up 20% yoy. Market concerned that speech and image growth lower than expected due to “cyclicality of major programs” and pandemic.

– Bega Cheese (+4%); FY profit $103m , -1.8% yoy but ahead of market estimates $95.8m. “Bega Cheese is well placed for Ebitda growth in FY21”.

– Collins Foods (+0.3%); will build 9-12 new KFC stores in Australia in 2021. Clearly not enough……..

– Flight Centre (-1.3%); FY loss $662m vs $263m profit yoy. No div. No guidance. We all know why.

– IOOF (TH); trading halt pending a potential significant transaction.

– JB HiFi (-0.4%); ex div 90c. Trading down 20c.

– Mesoblast (+2.5%); FY revenue $32.2m , +92% yoy but misses market estimates $45.1m. Its all about a vaccine.

– Nine Entertainment (-2.5%); FY loss $590m vs $221m profit yoy. $591m impairment. Has had a tough start to FY21. Ad revenue likely to fall heavily.

– Platinum (+4%); FY $155.6m, down 1.3% yoy but higher than market est $145m. FUM at period end $21.4 billion, -14% yoy.

– Ramsay Health (+2%); FY profit $284m, -48% yoy. No div. No guidance after private hospitals had to suspend elective surgery and free up capacity for a potential influx of coronavirus patients.

– Sandfire (+0.8%); FY profit $74m, -30% yoy. $23.6m impairment charge. Has a cash balance of nearly $300m and no debt which “puts the co in position to take full advantage of the recent recovery in the copper price’

– Woolworths (+2.7%); FY profit $1.2bn, -56% yoy due to one-off costs of repaying underpaid staff, supply chain & hotels restructuring. Div 48c vs 57c yoy. Co said it has got off to a “strong start” to FY21.