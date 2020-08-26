Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 61 Points

ASX200 down 61 points (1%) to 6099.

– AGL (-3.7%); ex div 51c. Trading down 56c.

– APA (-3%); FY profit +10% yoy to $317m but CEO said “it continues to be challenging into fiscal 2021,”.

– AP Eagers (-2.3%); 1H income down 72%. Cancels div. 1H result includes $40.4m impairment charge.

– Bravura (-13%); FY $40.1m ,up 22% yoy and above market estimate $39.9m BUT said “due to the wider impact of C-19 there is greater uncertainty in the timing of deal closures when compared to prior years.”

– Cleanaway (+8%); FY $112.6m down 8.6% but has seen a decent recovery since June.

– Flexigroup (TH); FY profit $21.4m vs $61m yoy. No div. Announced a $140m capital raising.

– Lovisa (-6%); FY profit $11.2m , down 70% yoy. No div. Retail…..

– McMahon (+1%); CFO has resigned.

– Metcash (+2%); 1Q Total Food sales +11.4% yoy. Liquor sales +11%. Hardware sales +19%.

– National Storage (+1.1%); FY $177.9m which was 2.5% above estimates. Guidance unchanged.

– Perseus (-1.8%); FY $591.2m +16% yoy and in line with market estimates. No div.

– Regis Resources (-2.9%); FY $199.5m +22% yoy but well below market estimate $203m.

– Seven Group (+0.4%); FY profit $471m , up 2.8% yoy. Said ongoing contributions from Media and Energy in FY21 is “less certain”.

– Suncorp (-3%); ex div 10c. Trading down 30c.

– Telstra (-2.6%); ex div 8c. Trading 8c.

– Whitehaven Coal (-7.6%); FY profit fell 94% on weak demand for thermal coal. No div.

– Worley (+5%); FY profit +13% yoy. Div 25c vs 15c last year.

– Zip Co (+17%); announced partnership with eBay Australia, to offer its 40,000 Australian small and medium-sized businesses the opportunity to access working capital via the eBay marketplace.