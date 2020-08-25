Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 36 Points

ASX200 up 36 points (0.6%) to 6166.

– Alumina (+4.7%); 1H income down 57% yoy but predicted a global shortage of alumina this year, as Victoria’s Portland aluminium smelter showed improved financial performance.

– Ansell (+0.6%); FY profit +42% to $158.7m vs $111.7m last year and raised its div to 28.25c vs 26c last year as sales for PPE went through the roof thanks to some virus going around……….

– Bingo (+13%); FY profit $66m vs $22.3m yoy. Seeing stability into FY21.

– Blackmores (-1.5%); FY profit $18.1m , down 66% yoy. Blamed C19. Will cut 10% of staff. Expects FY21 growth. Underperformance in China a concern.

– Coca Cola (-0.2%); ex div 9c. Trading down 2c.

– Domino’s Pizza (-0.2%); ex div 52.6c. Trading down 16c.

– Nanosonics (-9%); FY +19% yoy but 1H will be impacted by limited access to hospitals.

– Oil Search (+1.7%); FY loss US$266m vs $162m profit last year due to a slump in energy prices combined with a large writedown of exploration licenses in PNG and Alaska. No div.

– Qube (-3%); FY profit -55% yoy but in line with market estimates. Expects the generally weaker conditions it experienced in 2H FY20 will continue in FY21 until the impact of COVID-19 subsides.

– Resolute Mining (-1.8%); is continuing to monitor situation in Mali but supply lines to Syama located in the south of Mali and on the border with Cote d’Ivoire are open and secure.

– Santos (+1.7%); ex div 2.9c. Trading up 10c.

– Scentre Group (+4%); the owner and operator of 40 Westfield centres reported a 1H loss of $3.6bn as the virus kept shoppers away and the valuation of its property fell by $4bn.

– Seven West Media (-16%); FY profit -66% to $40.8m amid a drop in advertising revenue thanks to C19. No div. $123m impairment charge.

– Starpharma (+11%); expects to expedite nasal spray for C19.

– Stockland (+4.4%); FY loss $14m vs $311m profit yoy as the virus kept shoppers at home. Stiff headwinds remain.

– Wesfarmers (-1.3%); ex div 95c. Trading down 61c.

– Western Areas (+1.6%); FY profit $31.9m vs $14m yoy and remains positive on the outlook for nickel and its strong fundamental demand drivers over the medium and long-term remain supportive.

– Xero (+0.4%); to buy invoice lending platform Waddle for $80m.