Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 2 Points

– Afterpay (+4.7%); is expanding into Europe after agreeing to acquire payments firm Pagantis in a deal worth at least 50 million euros.

– AMP (+1.7%); Chairman David Murray has resigned, and Boe Pahariwill demoted from CEO (not sacked, just back to his old job) after the firm was engulfed in sexual harassment allegations.

– ANZ (-1%); ex-div 25c. Trading down 21c.

– Austal (+1.9%); FY profit $130.4m, up 41% yoy and above market estimate $126m. No guidance but is “seeing good operations momentum into FY21 with the business underpinned by multi-vessel defence programs and a secured order book of A$4.3bn running to FY2024”

– Boral (+0.9%); will record an impairment charge of $1.35bn due to write down of US assets, C19, Aust housing construction slow down, bushfires. Won’t pay a dividend.

– Bubs (+4.8%); signed an MOU to manufacture its infant formula in China. A2M +1%

– Emeco (TH); announced a $150m capital raising.

– Fortescue (+2.8%); FY profit of US$4.74bn (a record) and will pay a record dividend of $1 (vs 24c last year) as it shipped more iron ore than ever before and as iron ore price hit a 6 year high. My math’s may be wrong but that $1 dividend means that Andrew Forrest will get a cheque for $944,918,601 on 2 Oct……..

– G8 Education (-9%); FY loss $239m, down 28% yoy. No div. Not many details, analyst call on as I write.

– NIB (-6%); FY profit $90.1m , down 40% yoy. Div 4c vs 13c yoy. Continues to see unpredictable claims due to C19.

– Ohh! Media (+10%); 1H loss $27.5m vs $608m profit yoy. Is seeing a pick up in 3Q trading….

– Reliance (+17%); FY profit $130.3m, down 19% yoy but above market estimate $123m. No guidance. Seeing growth in Asia and better US margins.

– RIO (-0.3%); said it would cut executive bonuses, including for its CEO, following an internal review into the company’s decision to blow up two rock shelters that were important to indigenous Australians.

– St Barbara (-1.3%); FY profit $108m, down 24% yoy and below market estimate $148m.

– Super Retail (+0.6%); FY profit $110.2m, down 21% yoy but above market estimates $102m. Has seen a pick so far in new year…………( Supercheap Auto, rebel, BCF)

– Woodside (-1.8%); ex div 36.53c. Trading down 38c.