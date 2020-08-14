Markets

August 14, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 25

ASX200 up 25 points (0.4%) to 6116.

– Evolution (+4.6%); several broker upgrades today.

– Flight Centre (-2.8%); press speculation it is about to raise capital.

– Iluka (-0.2%); scrapped its interim dividend after its 1H profit declined by 18%, as its production fell and prices of mineral sands used in everything from paints to bathroom tiles moved in different directions.

– Mesoblast (+42%); a panel of FDA advisers voted that Mesoblast provided sufficient evidence that remestemcel-L is effective as a treatment for pediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease. Other Healthcare names rallying as well COH +1.5% CSL +1.3% RMD +2.4% SHL +1.1%

– National Aust Bank (+1.2%); posted 3Q profit of $1.5bn vs $1.7bn a year ago. Warned the outlook remains highly uncertain after volatile markets and low interest rates. Numbers and comments not a surprise – the analyst call is on as I write so more details will come out soon.

– Newcrest (-1.5%); FY profit +15%. Div US17c vs US 14.5c last year. Div rises for 5th year in a row. Guidance was slightly lower than expected. Analyst call on now………..

– Sydney Airport (+1.6%); July passenger traffic down 92%. No surprise…….

– Woolworths (+0.3%); has created a chief medical officer position within the co to shape the retailer’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

