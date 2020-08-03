Markets

August 3, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Down 30 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

– Infigen (+0.3%); see FY21 revenue and earnings materially lower than FY20.

– Magellan (-1.3%); proposes to restructure its Retail Funds. Will consolidate Magellan Global Fund, Magellan Global Equities Fund and Magellan Global Trust into a single fund with two unit classes.

– Monadelphous (-7.2%); Zenviron (MND own 55%) secures Murra Warra Stage II Wind Farm contract from General Electric.

– News Corp (+2.1%); James Murdoch has resigned from Newscorp board apparently citing the Aussie newspapers business refusal to report on climate change correctly.

– Regis Healthcare (-0.4%); says it has been targeted in a cyber attack by an overseas third party. The incident did not affect service.

– Seek (-2.6%); won’t pay shareholders a final dividend for the 2020 fiscal year, opting instead to preserve cash amid uncertainty in the employment market generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

– Splitit Payments (TH); trading halt. No announcement yet as to why.
Tabcorp (-1.4%); will tumble to a FY loss after it said it will record an impairment of up to $1.1bn due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.

– Travel stocks; all weaker, you now why. CTD -5.3% FLT -4.8% WEB-3.5%

