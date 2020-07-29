Australia…ASX200 Up 19 Points

ASX200 up 19 points (0.3%) to 6038. Australian Inflation data due at 11.30.

– ALS Ltd (-0.1%); said total revenue was down 9.1% in 1Q and won’t provide guidance for 1H.

– AMP (-0.6%); a class action against AMP has been filed on behalf of certain financial advisors.

– AP Eagers (+9.4%); sees 1H profit of $40.3m which is a 23.6% decline from PCP. Said they are in a strong financial position to withstand C19 impact.

– Banks; APRA has said that the Banks dividend payout ratios should be below 50% for this year – don’t forget back in April they asked both Banks and Insurers to “seriously consider deferring dividends”. ANZ +2.5% BEN +2.7% CBA +2% IAG +0.2% MQG +1% NAB +2.4% QBE -0.1% SUN +0.9% WBC +2.5%

– Cimic (+3%); is in advanced talks regarding potential investment by Elliott Advisors into 50% of share capital of Thiess.

– Downer (-0.2%); has been awarded $324m in contracts with the likes of BHP, Santos, and Wesfarmers but did not provide the value of individual contracts.

– IGO (-8%); reported FY profit that met the average analyst estimate but guidance was very disappointing.

– Karoon Gas (+4%); founder and CEO Robert Hosking to retire.

– Rio (-0.9%); 1H results expected aftermarket.

– St Barbara (-2%); Q4 result looks a little light.