Australia..One Hour In…ASX Up 59 Points

ASX200 up 59 points (1%) to 6103.

– Credit Corp (+10.8%); FY NPAT $79.6m vs est $76.5m. No div this year. Expects to pay a dividend from FY21. Business in “good shape despite C-19”.

– GUD (+1%); FY NPAT $50.9m vs est $51.7m. After a solid 1H co is now seeing impacts from C-19.

– Iluka (+1.1%); said 1H output and sales of key mineral sands fell on the year, as it responded to uncertainty created by the virus.

– Regis Resources (+2.4%); FY gold production in line with est and said impact to operations and business from C-19 have been controlled and well managed.

– Westpac (+0.1%); has named Scott Collary as new COO. He was previously at Bank of Montreal.