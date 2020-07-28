Markets

July 28, 2020

Australia..One Hour In…ASX Up 59 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 59 points (1%) to 6103.

– Credit Corp (+10.8%); FY NPAT $79.6m vs est $76.5m. No div this year. Expects to pay a dividend from FY21. Business in “good shape despite C-19”.

– GUD (+1%); FY NPAT $50.9m vs est $51.7m. After a solid 1H co is now seeing impacts from C-19.

– Iluka (+1.1%); said 1H output and sales of key mineral sands fell on the year, as it responded to uncertainty created by the virus.

– Regis Resources (+2.4%); FY gold production in line with est and said impact to operations and business from C-19 have been controlled and well managed.

– Westpac (+0.1%); has named Scott Collary as new COO. He was previously at Bank of Montreal.

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

