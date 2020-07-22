Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 Down 61 Points

ASX200 down 61 points (1%) to 6095.

– Arafura (+7%); the Mineral Leases for the co’s 100% -owned Nolans Neodymium-Praseodymium Project in the Northern Territory have been granted by the Northern Territory Government.

– Beach Energy (+2.8%); said its annual profit would be slightly below expectations, largely due to weak prices of oil and liquids coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on production.

– BHP (-3%); seeing a few broker downgrades post its Q result yesterday. Not savage cuts but seems it is now seen as “fully valued” by these brokers.

– Challenger (+4%); I don’t know why ..!

– OZ Minerals (+4%); raised its guidance for copper and gold production this year.

– QBE (+1.5%); announced they expect to book a 1H loss of $750m due to C-19.

– Resolute (+6.6%); maintained FY gold production guidance.

– Steadfast (+2%); see FY20 EBITDA at the top end of previous guidance.