Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 Up 63 Points

RBA Governor Philip Lowe is due to give a speech soon, the RBA meeting minutes will be released and the Govt is expected to announce an official extension to its wage subsidy program as well.

– BHP (-0.1%); 4Q production report. In summary; said it achieved annual production guidance for most of its major commodities despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Obviously there are detailed reports on copper, iron ore, coal, steel, nickel, China, oil and everything else they do so please ask if you want details.

– Downer (TH); announced a $400m capital raising. Said it will report a loss of between $150m-$160m for FY20.

– Kogan (-3%); 4Q sales up 95% and profit up 115% versus last year.

– Oil Search (+1.5%); reported a 26% fall in revenue to US$266.2m in the June Q as its oil and gas production fetched a sharply lower price than before. Please ask if you want more details.

– Perseus (-0.3%); reported a strong Q production report with sales up 30%.

– Santos (+0.2%); signaled a US$700m-US$800m pre-tax impairment of assets after cutting its long-term oil price assumption by more than 10% in response to weakness in energy demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.