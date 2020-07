Quiet day as we await Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe who is due to speak tomorrow on “COVID-19, the Labour Market, and Public Sector Balance Sheets”!

– CSR (-6%); broker downgrades.

– Gold stocks better.

– Sydney Airport (-1.3%); no surprise, June passenger traffic -94.9%. We all know what is happening……………

– S32(-0.8%); Q report out today. Co flagged a US$109m impairment charge.