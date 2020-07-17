Markets

July 17, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 2 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

– Bluescope (-1.5%); expects FY earnings to be around $560m vs previous guidance of $302m for the 1H. The drop is due to an impairment charge of $200m.

– Imugene (+8%); has received a second Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to commence a Phase I clinical trial of its checkpoint immunotherapy candidate, PD1Vaxx in Australia.

– Kogan (-3.5%); Court has upheld ACCC allegations against Kogan.

– Perpetual (+3.5%); broker upgrades this morning.

– Rio (+0.3%); shipped more iron ore than expected in the last Q but it was still lower than market estimates.

– Westpac (+0.4%); has been served with a class action in relation to the payment of “flex commissions” to auto dealers during the period of March 1 2013 to Oct. 31 2018.

