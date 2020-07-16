Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 13 Points

We await local employment and inflation figures but the main story today is that many big-name celebrity Twitter accounts have been hacked globally. Might explain why I received a personal tweet from Melania Trump this morning asking me what I was wearing. Oh, she also asked for my credit card number! True story.

– Alumina (+1%); 3Q result pleases the market. Received $58.6m distribution from AWAC.

– Auckland Airport (+2.8%); not a surprise but June passengers down 85%. Travel restrictions are slowly being lifted………

– Helloworld (TH); announces a $50m capital raising.

– Travel stocks; Flight Centre +4.6% Webjet +4.5% Qantas +1.5%