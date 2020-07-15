Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 72 Points

– 1st Group (+106%); has signed a strategic partnership with Openpay.

– Afterpay (+5.8%); partners with Apple and Google for its customers to use Apple Pay to make purchases through Afterpay in the US.

– Brickworks (+3%); has uplifted its profit range to $323m – $337m.

– Fortescue (+2.7%); the uptrend continues. Have you seen the chart?

– Lend Lease (-0.1%); shelves planned Mall sales amid Melbourne lockdown.

– New Hope (+5.3%); CFO has resigned.

– Origin Energy (+1.7%); expects $1.16bn-$1.24bn impairment charges.

– Senex (+6%); Q report released. Sees output at top end of the guidance range.

– Woodside (+0.6%); notched a Q record for oil and gas production in the three months through June, but sales revenue dropped by 29% as it felt the sting of lower energy prices. Announced a $6.3bn impairment charge. Am seeing some broker comments that the “Woodside balance sheet remains healthy….”

…. and for those from Sydney who want to go into Queensland, here is the list of places that if you have visited will stop you entering the Sunshine State;

– Crossroads Hotel, Casula: 3-10 July

– Picton Hotel: 4, 5, 9, 10 July

– Planet Fitness, Casula: 6 – 10 July

– Star City Casino: 4 July (8:00pm – 10:30pm)

– Canterbury Leagues Cub: 4 July (11:00pm – 1:00am)

– Narellan Town Centre Shopping Town (Kmart, Target, Best & Less, H&M and food court): 6 July

– Zone Bowling, Villawood: 27 June (11:00am – 3:00pm)

– Cook, Kurnell: 5 July (11:30am – 12:30 pm)

– Highfield, Caringbah: 5 July (6:00pm – 9:00pm)

– Merimbula RSL: 6 July (6:00pm – 9:00pm)

– Waterfront Café, Merimbula: 7 July (8:30am – 9:30am)

– Murray Downs Golf Club: 4-5 July