Markets / Video

July 15, 2020

AM Report: US Shares Rallied In The Final Hour On Tuesday To Finish Higher

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

Following profit announcements, shares in Citigroup fell 3.9% while Wells Fargo was down 4.6% after reporting a loss for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis.

But shares in JP Morgan rose by 0.6% after a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit. The broader market was supported by energy, materials, health and consumer staples. Technology shares rebounded from lows in the last hour of trade. The Dow Jones index rose by 557 points or 2.1%. The S&P500 rose by 1.3%; the Nasdaq rose by 98 points or 0.9%.

Avatar

About Tom Piotrowski

View more articles by Tom Piotrowski →

More Related Articles

The Fiscal Cliff Is More Likely To Be A Fiscal Slope

Lunch Report: Aussie Shares At 4-Week Highs As Mining & Tech Names Jump

China, Rather Than The US, Could Soon Be The World’s ‘Consumer Of Last Resort’

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 72 Points

Overnight: No Reason Not To Buy

Stimulus Hopes Spur Wall St Higher