AM Report: US Shares Rallied In The Final Hour On Tuesday To Finish Higher

Following profit announcements, shares in Citigroup fell 3.9% while Wells Fargo was down 4.6% after reporting a loss for the first time since the 2008 global financial crisis.

But shares in JP Morgan rose by 0.6% after a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit. The broader market was supported by energy, materials, health and consumer staples. Technology shares rebounded from lows in the last hour of trade. The Dow Jones index rose by 557 points or 2.1%. The S&P500 rose by 1.3%; the Nasdaq rose by 98 points or 0.9%.