Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 47 Points

– Breville Group (+4%); big broker upgrade.

– Imugene (+6%); receives ethics approval to start the PD1-VAXX trial.

– Marley Spoon (+6%); COVID has been a blessing for these guys. Seems there are lots of lazy shoppers/cooks out there!

– Pendal (+1.4%); June Q FUM rises 4% to $89.4bn.

– Pushpay (-9%); major shareholders, the Huljich family, have sold shares taking their holding from 22% to 15%.

– Qantas (-2%); said they will lift rewards for Frequent Flyers as travel resumes.

– Senex (+4%); reported a 21% increase in Surat Basin 2P Gas Reserves.

– Tabcorp (-1.5%); announced a partnership with Major League Baseball in Australia, making it the sole wagering partner of MLB in Australia.

– Westpac (-0.5%); has named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its new chief financial officer.

– Whitehaven (+9%); 4Q coal output +29%. Guidance achieved.

