Markets

July 14, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Down 47 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

– Breville Group (+4%); big broker upgrade.

– Imugene (+6%); receives ethics approval to start the PD1-VAXX trial.

– Marley Spoon (+6%); COVID has been a blessing for these guys. Seems there are lots of lazy shoppers/cooks out there!

– Pendal (+1.4%); June Q FUM rises 4% to $89.4bn.

– Pushpay (-9%); major shareholders, the Huljich family, have sold shares taking their holding from 22% to 15%.

– Qantas (-2%); said they will lift rewards for Frequent Flyers as travel resumes.

– Senex (+4%); reported a 21% increase in Surat Basin 2P Gas Reserves.

– Tabcorp (-1.5%); announced a partnership with Major League Baseball in Australia, making it the sole wagering partner of MLB in Australia.

– Westpac (-0.5%); has named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its new chief financial officer.

– Whitehaven (+9%); 4Q coal output +29%. Guidance achieved.

… and Qld police have now been told to stop ALL cars with NSW number plates at the Qld border to ask them if they have been to Liverpool or Campbelltown.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Lunch Report: Tech Stocks Weigh As ASX Falls

Overnight: Ring The Bell

AM Report: US Shares Were Mixed In A Volatile Trading Session On Monday

Tech Rally Short Circuits On Wall St

Evening Report: ASX Lifts 1% Despite COVID-19 Concerns

Lunch Report: ASX Starts The Week Firmer Led By Banks & Miners