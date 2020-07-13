Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 86 Points

– Afterpay (+0.5%); more sizeable broker upgrades this morning.

– Cochlear (-0.2%); CFO Brent Cubis to retire.

– Estia Health (TH); in trading halt pending an announcement. Earlier today said it expects an impairment charge between $124m to $148m.

– Oil Search (-0.2%); expects to report a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $360-400m at its half-year result to take into account “the potential longer-term impact of prevailing economic conditions,”.

– Star Entertainment (+4.4%); has ended talks with Qld Govt about a second casino on the Grub Coast.

…and in the US, Tesla was up another $150 (10.8%) on Friday. Now up 55% in the last 2 weeks and is now the 13th largest public company in the US.