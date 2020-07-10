Broker News

July 10, 2020

RIO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Rio Tinto will wind down its NZ aluminium smelter business following the conclusion of the strategic review because it is no longer viable because of the aluminium price and energy costs. The wind-down is expected to be completed in August 2021.

Morgan Stanley values the company’s primary aluminium business at $11.50 a share, or $18.6bn. Tiwai Point is not valued separately and the impact of the closure is likely to be negligible as the smelter is loss-making.

Equal-weight rating retained. Industry view is In-Line. Target is $93.50.

Sector: Materials.

Target price is $93.50.Current Price is $98.67. Difference: ($5.17) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RIO meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CSL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BPT – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

IGO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ORG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

GWA – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

AZJ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform