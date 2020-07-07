Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 41 Points

A few things of note in the last few hours;

– a 6.6 earthquake has hit Indonesia and was felt in Bali. No tsunami warning as I write.

– White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has reiterated President Trump’s claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless”.

– Keisha Lance Bottoms, the favourite to be Joe Biden’s running partner, has the virus.

In the markets;

– Afterpay (TH); doing an $800m capital raising. Co-founders Anthony Eisen and Nicholas Molnar will simultaneously sell 2.05m shares each, representing 10% of their holdings in the co. Afterpay said the money raised will be used to invest in growing sales and expand into new markets.

– Downer (+1.6%); has been awarded road maintenance contracts in South Australia that are worth A$420m.

– James Hardie (+1.3%); has deferred its AGM from September to November.

– Magellan (+4.3%); saw Inflows of $250m in June.

– St Barbara (+8%); production update. In short, looks good.

– Sezzle (+23%); the buy now-pay later co says 2Q sales +349% vs last year.

– Woolworths (+0.4%); lifts buying limits on all items except toilet paper. You can still get as many Sunny Boys, Glug’s and Razz’s as you like. Or is that just me?

Reserve Bank Interest Rate decision at 2.30 pm!