Australia..One Hour In…ASX Up 58 Points

ASX200 up 58 points (1%) to 6091.

– AMP (-0.9%); press this morning reporting of some internal issues.

– Austal (+5%); still seeing the love after the Govt said they will ramp up spending on national security.

– BlueScope (-2.8%); broker downgrades.

– Cochlear (+5%); has obtained FDA approval for four new products which will be commercially released in the US and Europe in the next few months.

– Domino’s Pizza (+2.8%); sizzling hot today — and I don’t know why. Anyone?

– Tubi (+240%); sees significant production turnaround (+55%) during covid-19. Disclaimer; the author USED to own Tubi but lost patience……!

– Whitehaven (+2.3%); faces legal action for alleged breaches of water use laws at its Maules Creek mine.

– Worley (+0.8%); has been awarded a services contract for its European battery material investment project in Finland.