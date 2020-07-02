Markets

July 2, 2020

Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 31 Points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 31 points (0.5%) to 5965.

Afterpay (+4.5%); massive upgrades from 2 brokers this morning.

BHP (-0.8%); / RIO (-0.8%); a broker from Germany has downgraded BHP from Buy to Hold, and upgraded RIO from hold to Buy.

Bigtincan (+6%); the software company signed a contract with Red Bull.

Dorsavi (+900%); signs as a strategic partner of QBE. They make wearable sensors that employees wear, it monitors movement so more details can be captured for injury claims and workers compensation. Authors disclaimer. I do NOT own any Dorsavi………..!

Iress (+0.5%); increases its SPP from $20m to $25m.

Kathmandu (+11%); raised guidance. Said sales since reopening have generally exceeded expectations.

NIB Holdings (+3%); said its capital position remains well ahead of APRA’s requirement.

Woolworths (+0.8%); has paid a fine of $1,003,800 for sending over 5,000,000 spam emails to people who had unsubscribed.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

