Australia…One Hour In…ASX Up 31 Points

ASX200 up 31 points (0.5%) to 5965.

Afterpay (+4.5%); massive upgrades from 2 brokers this morning.

BHP (-0.8%); / RIO (-0.8%); a broker from Germany has downgraded BHP from Buy to Hold, and upgraded RIO from hold to Buy.

Bigtincan (+6%); the software company signed a contract with Red Bull.

Dorsavi (+900%); signs as a strategic partner of QBE. They make wearable sensors that employees wear, it monitors movement so more details can be captured for injury claims and workers compensation. Authors disclaimer. I do NOT own any Dorsavi………..!

Iress (+0.5%); increases its SPP from $20m to $25m.

Kathmandu (+11%); raised guidance. Said sales since reopening have generally exceeded expectations.

NIB Holdings (+3%); said its capital position remains well ahead of APRA’s requirement.

Woolworths (+0.8%); has paid a fine of $1,003,800 for sending over 5,000,000 spam emails to people who had unsubscribed.