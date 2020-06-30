Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 98 Points

ASX200 up 98 points (1.7%) to 5912

– Brickworks (+7%); announced that a lease pre-commitment for 20 years with Amazon has been secured at the JV Trust’s Oakdale West Estate in Western Sydney.

– Collins Foods (+14%); FY profit +5.1%, revenue +9%. Said KFC quickly recovered same-store sales growth (you are welcome) and continues to see Taco Bell as an exciting growth opportunity.

– Gold stocks; Regis -2% Resolute -1.1% Saracen -3.3% St Barbara -0.3% all downgraded by a rival broker (starts with M and then acq)

– Retail Food Group (+12%); said that ASIC has concluded its investigation will not take any enforcement action.

– Travel stocks; Corporate Travel +7% Flight Centre +3% Qantas +5.6% Webjet +3.7%

– WiseTech (-3.2%); CEO Richard White has sold 2.4m shares (worth $41m). Still holds plenty.

Unibail/ Westfield (+2.5%); said customer visits are now at 86% of pre-Covid.