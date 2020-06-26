Markets

June 26, 2020

Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 65 Points

By Scott Phillips

PM Morrison has declared that the Job Keeper scheme will be reviewed and an announcement will be made in its future in the third week of July.

– AMP (+4%); press speculation that AMP could be on the shopping list of KKR.

– Iluka (-1.5%); reported a reduction of volumes.

– Qantas (-9.5%); completed the placement @ $3.65. Now trading @ $3.79 . Alan Joyce has pleaded with the PM to extend Job keeper beyond September.

– Retail Food Group (+18%); trading update. In short, seeing customer numbers increasing, albeit from a low base………

– SkyCity (+0.4%); will reopen Adelaide Casino from June 29.

– Virgin Aust (TH); Cyrus Capital has withdrawn its bid for Virgin, leaving Bain Capital as a the sole bidder.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association. Now at Ascot Securities, Scott focuses on advising Family Offices, offshore Soveriegn Funds as well as a growing book of domestic Professional Investors.



