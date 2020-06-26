Australia…1 Hour In…ASX Up 65 Points

PM Morrison has declared that the Job Keeper scheme will be reviewed and an announcement will be made in its future in the third week of July.

– AMP (+4%); press speculation that AMP could be on the shopping list of KKR.

– Iluka (-1.5%); reported a reduction of volumes.

– Qantas (-9.5%); completed the placement @ $3.65. Now trading @ $3.79 . Alan Joyce has pleaded with the PM to extend Job keeper beyond September.

– Retail Food Group (+18%); trading update. In short, seeing customer numbers increasing, albeit from a low base………

– SkyCity (+0.4%); will reopen Adelaide Casino from June 29.

– Virgin Aust (TH); Cyrus Capital has withdrawn its bid for Virgin, leaving Bain Capital as a the sole bidder.