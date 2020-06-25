CSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

CSL Behring has obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialise uniQure’s gene therapy candidate for Hemophilia B. Morgan Stanley expects CSL to pay uniQure more than US$2bn including $450m cash.

The global Hemophilia B market is estimated to be around circa US$1.3bn, reports the broker, with CSL’s Idelvion constituting about US$400m. The broker considers uniQure’s gene therapy candidate to be the most advanced as compared to others.

Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight with a target price of $288. Industry view: In-line.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $288.00.Current Price is $292.36. Difference: ($4.36) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSL meets the Morgan Stanley target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).